As we told you this morning, former Obama DNI James Clapper had a bizarre interview on CNN this morning. Clapper made a lot of claims during the interview, but none of them should be believed because he’s a proven liar, as is Rep. Adam Schiff. But don’t believe us, here’s video evidence from the Media Research Center showing how CNN spent years lapping up Clapper and Schiff’s lies like they were covered in chocolate syrup:

Yep, there was “collusion,” just not the kind CNN and their Resistance guests wanted everybody to believe.

The anti-Trump Resistance crying “collusion” is nothing short of full projection.

Clapper and Schiff lied on CNN for years, so naturally CNN is still happy to give them a platform.

Pass the popcorn.

