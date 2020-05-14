By now you’ve no doubt heard about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s odd way of showing how in touch with the struggles of everyday Americans last month:

Vogue saw Pelosi’s ice cream and raised us one mask/outfit coordination:

Wow, that’s almost as special the tour of Pelosi’s industrial-sized freezer and its gourmet ice cream contents!

Trending

LOL. Right?

Vogue with a finger on the pulse of what America wants at this moment in time!

The puffiest of puff pieces.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hillary ClintonNancy PelosiVogue