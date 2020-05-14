By now you’ve no doubt heard about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s odd way of showing how in touch with the struggles of everyday Americans last month:

‘Let them eat ice cream’! Pelosi-at-home congratulates Dems for blocking relief for small businesses, offers glimpse of her frozen dessert stash instead https://t.co/WZnnDxFmmn

‘Let them eat ICE CREAM!’ Nancy Pelosi claims Trump is ‘out of touch with what families are facing’ and HELLO backfire (watch) https://t.co/3YU9f1J2jL

Vogue saw Pelosi’s ice cream and raised us one mask/outfit coordination:

No one can pull off a mask-to-pantsuit color coordinated look like @SpeakerPelosi, even @HillaryClinton agrees. https://t.co/jYWiIqNDfp — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 14, 2020

Wow, that’s almost as special the tour of Pelosi’s industrial-sized freezer and its gourmet ice cream contents!

Ohhhhh, well, if Hillary agrees! 🙄 — Connie Durheim (@Nonniehn) May 14, 2020

LOL. Right?

People are out of work and in food lines but Pelosi looks great in her Hermes scarves and designer outfits. https://t.co/Ba8uD4DW6j — Rev. Dr. John Hawkwood PhD ☦ (@JohnHawkwood62) May 14, 2020

My NEIGHBORS ARE OUT OF WORK AND USING.99 BANDANAS But you GO GIRL Pelosi with your color coordinated Hermès scarf mask https://t.co/FdIKdwZ8dP — VK Im NOT Down with Tyranny (@vjeannek) May 14, 2020

People are unemployed, losing their jobs & homes but let’s highlight how Pelosi has a ton of coordinated masks to go along with her designer refrigerator filled with expensive ice cream. You ppl are SO OUT OF TOUCH it’s sad. https://t.co/bwiDYshKTb — Mom Mary Mangoz (@MMangoz) May 14, 2020

Vogue with a finger on the pulse of what America wants at this moment in time!

The out-of-touchness boggles the mind. — Underground Grammarian: “You Become What You Sing” (@UndergroundGra4) May 14, 2020

Did this stylish Vogue editor come up with that conclusion? pic.twitter.com/lPoi6TDs9K — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) May 14, 2020

The answer to the question: What is the worst story on the internet today? https://t.co/ZObQyxo7ij — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 14, 2020

Conde Naste is having layoffs? How is that even possible? https://t.co/lr5xtGa6TB — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) May 14, 2020

Of course, there are all kinds of coronavirus coverage… https://t.co/RLrx3DtvBQ — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 14, 2020

Today in puff pieces — https://t.co/HhiabzuFpH — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) May 14, 2020

The puffiest of puff pieces.