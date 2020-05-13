When restaurants that have been closed to diners because of the coronavirus outbreak re-open, it will be with “social distancing” rules, but here’s a place that plans to take it to the next level:
Restaurant to seat mannequins at empty tables to make social distancing less awkwardhttps://t.co/lZwREsQvLq
— 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) May 13, 2020
Restaurant will use mannequins to fill seats — and enforce social distancing https://t.co/yhagBPA4Ey pic.twitter.com/2FlDuIIJJv
— New York Post (@nypost) May 13, 2020
Well that’s one way to go about it.
Yeah, this isn't creepy AT ALL. https://t.co/lm0AZSM38D
— Deuce Mason (@DeuceMason) May 13, 2020
You meant more awkward, right? https://t.co/OlfehIgzth
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 13, 2020
who in the entire gosh dog world would find mannequins less awkward than an empty dining room https://t.co/brFBBL6HdC
— Linda (@LinNoOne) May 13, 2020
Totally less awkward guys https://t.co/fX5rDMwLzX
— Wene Wenbikere (@wenbickert) May 13, 2020
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should. https://t.co/C2vHidcIDJ
— Joshua Conspi-Ray-cy Theory (@joshuaray) May 13, 2020
Some of ya'll never sit in an empty bar at 2pm on a Wednesday and it shows https://t.co/50nSf2Cw9s
— Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) May 13, 2020
Just???? Take? The? Chairs? Away??? https://t.co/RVzEMwumxY
— Jordan DeBry⚾️ (@JordanCrestani) May 13, 2020
Maybe nobody thought of that.