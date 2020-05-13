The GOP-controlled US Senate continues to confirm Trump nominated judges, and it’s all getting to be too much for Sen. Chuck Schumer:

The politicization of the courts is a serious threat to our democracy. It undermines the rule of law. Sitting federal judges should not be members of political organizations like the Federalist Society. Period.https://t.co/ZxEq8HdK4G — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 13, 2020

Really, Chuck?

Shutting down freedom of association to protect the Constitution, or something. https://t.co/F6igKZsgpo — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) May 13, 2020

Here's Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer attempting to shred the 1st Amendment and the freedom of association. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 13, 2020

A law like this would get shot down 9-0 by the Supreme Court. https://t.co/0sOBtzzMBW — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 13, 2020

Judging from recent history, Democrats like Schumer are apparently the only people allowed to politicize the courts:

"I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh…you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you" – Chuck Schumer https://t.co/0MdLjhgLRS — Nicole Stacy (@Nicole_in_DC) May 13, 2020

Chuck Schumer pretend opining about “the politicization of the courts” is the gaslighting performance art of the year. Just months ago he threatened justices from the steps of the Supreme Court over abortion politics. pic.twitter.com/akPMfXajOn — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 13, 2020

Threatening Supreme Court Justices is your specialty! pic.twitter.com/jChE5glBsC — Corn Pop (@PublicForum3) May 13, 2020

🤣🤣🤣 Is Chuck really suggesting that the entire Obama judicial system hasn't been politicized?? This is now just laughable. I wish I could lie so effortlessly. Must be a Dem trait. https://t.co/4vOQ17gKlg — Ashley Brook (@AshleyBrook88) May 13, 2020

And Schumer proves it every day.