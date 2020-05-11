President Trump has been tweeting quite a bit this morning, with a lot of focus on the Justice Department’s dive into the origins of the Russia investigation:
OBAMAGATE! https://t.co/mSmWsbfOWf
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020
He got caught, OBAMAGATE! https://t.co/oV6fum0zIS
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020
OBAMAGATE makes Watergate look small time!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020
.@WashTimes “FBI Went Rogue In Pursuit Of Trump”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020
Because it was OBAMAGATE, and he and Sleepy Joe led the charge. The most corrupt administration in U.S. history! https://t.co/PTzFvvITh3
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020
Alyssa Milano noticed Trump’s morning tweets (which also included some slams on the media) but tried to get a Resistance spin out of them:
Hmmm. Trump is melting down. Something must be coming.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 11, 2020
Who wants to tell her?
That’s not a meltdown honey.
— Reaganette (@Ezinger44) May 11, 2020
It seems to be something else:
You mean Obama is melting down🤣🤣🤣#Obamagate https://t.co/AS2aQKw38V
— Dawn Michael, PhD💗 (@SexCounseling) May 11, 2020
That’s probably closer to reality!
Might be #ObamaGate https://t.co/rpgGx3jefy
— ⭐⭐⭐ WWG1WGA (@Homaside) May 11, 2020
😂😂😂She has no idea. https://t.co/1aTSq0Ffc0
— 🇺🇲RowdyTexan🏴☠️ (@punmasterflash) May 11, 2020
#ObamaGate
Indictments are coming sweetheart. https://t.co/6rgQy1DkTB
— Gearhound (@OG_Gearhound) May 11, 2020
Hmmm. Obama is melting down. Something must be coming. #Obamagate
— Christie🇺🇸 (@ChristieC733) May 11, 2020
Oh, one more thing should be added to the “melting down” list:
I thougt it was #MeToo that was melting down.
— Roger Simon (@rogerlsimon) May 11, 2020
And not without some help from Milano.