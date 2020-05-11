President Trump has been tweeting quite a bit this morning, with a lot of focus on the Justice Department’s dive into the origins of the Russia investigation:

OBAMAGATE makes Watergate look small time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

.@WashTimes “FBI Went Rogue In Pursuit Of Trump” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

Because it was OBAMAGATE, and he and Sleepy Joe led the charge. The most corrupt administration in U.S. history! https://t.co/PTzFvvITh3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

Alyssa Milano noticed Trump’s morning tweets (which also included some slams on the media) but tried to get a Resistance spin out of them:

Hmmm. Trump is melting down. Something must be coming. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 11, 2020

Who wants to tell her?

That’s not a meltdown honey. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) May 11, 2020

It seems to be something else:

That’s probably closer to reality!

Hmmm. Obama is melting down. Something must be coming. #Obamagate — Christie🇺🇸 (@ChristieC733) May 11, 2020

Oh, one more thing should be added to the “melting down” list:

I thougt it was #MeToo that was melting down. — Roger Simon (@rogerlsimon) May 11, 2020

And not without some help from Milano.