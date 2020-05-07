At yesterday’s White House briefing — the same one that triggered some in the media after Kayleigh McEnany dropped some self-awareness on them — the White House spox also said that the idea of testing every person in America for coronavirus is “nonsensical.”

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle followed up with this question:

If it is nonsensical for everyone to be tested, how come the people who work in close proximity to @realDonaldTrump are tested regularly? https://t.co/LoEXgFjpAP — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) May 7, 2020

Who wants to tell her?

It is nonsensical for everyone to be tested regardless of symptoms or contacts. But it makes perfectly good sense regularly to test and retest people who are most at risk. Really, if some rube like me already knows this, why don’t blue checks like you? https://t.co/19Uva0rOrE — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) May 7, 2020

You know why. They don't operate under good-faith — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 7, 2020

Exactly.

@atrupar Are 330 million people in close proximity to POTUS daily? Stupid really is a requirement to be in MSM today. — Elizabeth Costa 🇺🇸 (@lizzycosta8) May 7, 2020

If it is nonsensical for everyone to have their own airplane, why does POTUS get one? https://t.co/VfMUD4JTST — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 7, 2020

[Looks around confused] Is the answer because he's the president, who has control over the nuclear codes and executes federal response to the pandemic? https://t.co/f19jezh4ef — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) May 7, 2020

Another person who works in the media that wants you to believe that she is so stupid she can't figure this out. If you can't figure this out, why should we trust you to think through anything? Why do you want people to think you are this dumb? https://t.co/ACgo1tanPg — Dale Jackson (@TheDaleJackson) May 7, 2020

another question, why don't I get Secret Service protection https://t.co/0vy0fmieYP — cc (@cc_fla) May 7, 2020

It about numbers Ruhle – we know you network anchors aren't very good at them (e.g. don't expect long division from Brian Williams) — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) May 7, 2020

Captain Obvious never gets a day off when the mainstream media is doing their stuff.