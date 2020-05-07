At yesterday’s White House briefing — the same one that triggered some in the media after Kayleigh McEnany dropped some self-awareness on them — the White House spox also said that the idea of testing every person in America for coronavirus is “nonsensical.”

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle followed up with this question:

Who wants to tell her?

Exactly.

Captain Obvious never gets a day off when the mainstream media is doing their stuff.

