Earlier we told you about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s NPR interview during which she was asked about the Tara Reade allegation against Joe Biden. AOC’s response was to say that Reade’s allegation is “not clear cut” and that her motivation is unclear (for example, Reade “never explicitly said ‘don’t support Biden”).

GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest followed that up with a thread AOC now vs. AOC then, and it’s a double standard-palooza:

The rules seem to have changed quickly:

We won’t hold our breath waiting for those in the media who interview AOC to confront her with her own quotes and tweets from just a couple years ago.

