Earlier we told you about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s NPR interview during which she was asked about the Tara Reade allegation against Joe Biden. AOC’s response was to say that Reade’s allegation is “not clear cut” and that her motivation is unclear (for example, Reade “never explicitly said ‘don’t support Biden”).
‘Well, there you go’! AOC notes Tara Reade has ‘never explicitly said ‘don’t support Joe Biden’ after her ‘not clear cut’ allegations https://t.co/6pBEtw3yDE
GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest followed that up with a thread AOC now vs. AOC then, and it’s a double standard-palooza:
THREAD.
NPR: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Says Biden Sexual Assault Allegation 'Not Clear Cut'https://t.co/o6ZNX8u1i4@AOC is a massive hypocrite.
See below.https://t.co/3KKJFZ1u5B pic.twitter.com/SK0Kc6EgDg
The rules seem to have changed quickly:
.@AOC: "As Dr. Ford stands up to confront one of the biggest fears women & survivors face – that they will be debased!+ disbelieved for telling the truth about the powerful – she is giving strength+solidarity to survivors everywhere."https://t.co/DGsND133wr pic.twitter.com/VEH0VxCmRM
https://t.co/Q3JqIzmq0D pic.twitter.com/OOo2C5UFLY
AOC on Kavanaugh: "How could any Senator allow his nomination to proceed without investigation?"https://t.co/bipwm7w8Ld pic.twitter.com/zTbclbOmQg
AOC again: "Conyers endorsing his son after resigning in a sexual assault scandal & Harry Reid propping up @RepKihuen– himself mired in sexual scandal – are prime examples of how powerful men maintain a dangerous status quo." https://t.co/CRYH8ZRscV pic.twitter.com/r3dhGHxWib
AOC in 2017: "The time to clean house is now, regardless of party."
Does your rule apply to Joe Biden?https://t.co/aeEqTArpeT pic.twitter.com/ClVcLYW4Wk
AOC: "Attackers are enabled by their social caché, and delude themselves into thinking they’re good guys that have temporarily lapsed."https://t.co/RILhL4tXqF pic.twitter.com/o576G1gceJ
👀👀https://t.co/3yGW2MfKRp pic.twitter.com/Pp3cc8nzsE
👀👀👀https://t.co/FBTJNtffSG pic.twitter.com/Y18ZxYlBhA
We won’t hold our breath waiting for those in the media who interview AOC to confront her with her own quotes and tweets from just a couple years ago.
Golden thread of the week 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/e8zMtiP0o1
