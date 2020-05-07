Earlier we told you about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s NPR interview during which she was asked about the Tara Reade allegation against Joe Biden. AOC’s response was to say that Reade’s allegation is “not clear cut” and that her motivation is unclear (for example, Reade “never explicitly said ‘don’t support Biden”).

‘Well, there you go’! AOC notes Tara Reade has ‘never explicitly said ‘don’t support Joe Biden’ after her ‘not clear cut’ allegations https://t.co/6pBEtw3yDE — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 7, 2020

GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest followed that up with a thread AOC now vs. AOC then, and it’s a double standard-palooza:

The rules seem to have changed quickly:

.@AOC: "As Dr. Ford stands up to confront one of the biggest fears women & survivors face – that they will be debased!+ disbelieved for telling the truth about the powerful – she is giving strength+solidarity to survivors everywhere."https://t.co/DGsND133wr pic.twitter.com/VEH0VxCmRM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 7, 2020

AOC on Kavanaugh: "How could any Senator allow his nomination to proceed without investigation?"https://t.co/bipwm7w8Ld pic.twitter.com/zTbclbOmQg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 7, 2020

AOC again: "Conyers endorsing his son after resigning in a sexual assault scandal & Harry Reid propping up @RepKihuen– himself mired in sexual scandal – are prime examples of how powerful men maintain a dangerous status quo." https://t.co/CRYH8ZRscV pic.twitter.com/r3dhGHxWib — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 7, 2020

AOC in 2017: "The time to clean house is now, regardless of party." Does your rule apply to Joe Biden?https://t.co/aeEqTArpeT pic.twitter.com/ClVcLYW4Wk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 7, 2020

AOC: "Attackers are enabled by their social caché, and delude themselves into thinking they’re good guys that have temporarily lapsed."https://t.co/RILhL4tXqF pic.twitter.com/o576G1gceJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 7, 2020

We won’t hold our breath waiting for those in the media who interview AOC to confront her with her own quotes and tweets from just a couple years ago.