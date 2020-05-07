As we told you this afternoon, there was more bad news for the anti-Trump Resistance as the DOJ announced that the criminal case against Gen. Michael Flynn had been dropped.

Here’s how Geraldo Rivera sees it:

Trending

Released documents have caused many, including law professor Jonathan Turley, to slam the “thuggish,” illegal and unethical tactics used by the Comey-era FBI.

Stay tuned.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionDonald TrumpGeraldo RiveraMichael Flynn