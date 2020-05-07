As we told you this afternoon, there was more bad news for the anti-Trump Resistance as the DOJ announced that the criminal case against Gen. Michael Flynn had been dropped.

Here’s how Geraldo Rivera sees it:

Right on @GenFlynn Congratulations. Justice at last. You were cruelly mistreated by rogue FBI agents dreaming of undoing the 2016 elections. They set a trap to frame you & use you vs the President. Now you’re free, and the unraveling of the coup attempt vs @realDonaldTrump begins — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 7, 2020

Released documents have caused many, including law professor Jonathan Turley, to slam the “thuggish,” illegal and unethical tactics used by the Comey-era FBI.

the question is whether these rogue fbi were UNDER ORDERS…but from whom, how high up? https://t.co/vXK4v0gipH — i_me_sandy (@i_me_sandy) May 7, 2020

There will be many more developments before November. https://t.co/jhsrIGLHdQ — John E. Owens (@JohnEO777) May 7, 2020

Stay tuned.