In a way Joe Biden is incredibly lucky that so many Democrats are willing to carry around some massive double standards when it comes to sexual assault allegations. Some Dems who were all aboard the #MeToo and #BelieveWomen movements a couple of years ago have even said they’ll support Biden even though they believe Tara Reade. But how many? A new poll shows that Biden could end up in some trouble:

In our poll with Morning Consult, more than a third of voters believe Democrats should abandon Joe Biden as their nominee over the recent sexual assault claimshttps://t.co/8i4mgRqYdy — POLITICO (@politico) May 6, 2020

And you just know there must be even more Democrats thinking that, and not just because of Tara Reade’s allegations.

That’s the opposite of “Joe-mentum.”

I mean, they're not wrong. At least some people are willing to admit Biden is an awful candidate. Some of his own supporters think he's at his best when he's quiet and in his basement. https://t.co/gUXxbrdXc8 — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) May 6, 2020

Absolutely true:

Joe Biden is at his best when he’s neither speaking nor appearing in public. Will his campaign have to abandon its most effective strategy? @zakcheneyrice writes https://t.co/X1uOVNfkbm — New York Magazine (@NYMag) May 1, 2020

LOL.