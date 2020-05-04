President Trump’s video town hall on Fox News last night from the Lincoln Memorial had former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau lamenting that President Trump has a grand total of one media outlet at his disposal:

Watching this Trump/Fox interview: I can’t imagine being in a political party that has an entire propaganda network at its disposal. Do GOP staffers even prepare their bosses for Fox interviews?? No hard questions. No gotchas. No follow-ups. Nothing even remotely challenging. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 4, 2020

Er, who wants to tell him?

Imagine being this self delusional.

MSNBC

CNN

CBS

ABC

The New York Times

The Washington Post

NBC

NPR

Newsweek

BuzzFeed

Politico

USA Today

Time

Yahoo News

USA Today

Bloomberg

Reuter’s

Associated Press https://t.co/LCdLLs0N2P — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 4, 2020

Right?! It’s hard to imagine Republicans having only ONE TV network sympathetic toward them while the Democratic party enjoys at least 5 TV networks, PLUS all newspapers, magazines, social media platforms, academia and Hollywood actively pushing out its propaganda! https://t.co/gjFbeirhZj — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) May 4, 2020

REMINDER: Leftism is a religion of domination. They want everything. They own 95% of the television news, and all they see is the 5% they can’t control. And they see the networks they do control and the 5% of content that isn’t outright campaigning for Democrats, bothers them. https://t.co/sjCaJp5Kcd — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 4, 2020

I cannot imagine the irony deficiency required for a member of the Obama White House to tweet "I can’t imagine being in a political party that has an entire propaganda network at its disposal." https://t.co/L8jmuM8Xex — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 4, 2020

Having any remaining bits of self-awareness surgically removed must have been a requirement in order to work in the Obama White House.

Ah yes, remember when Obama was subjected to hard-hitting press questions like…"what do you think Republicans will be sipping and saying next year?" Or "what hard things do you want to tackle at this point?" Or "are you ready to call yourself the comeback kid?" https://t.co/dzC2XIAKe0 — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) May 4, 2020

And remember the “what’s enchanted you the most” question for Obama?

Mr. President, what has enchanted you? ❤️😘😍 😇 pic.twitter.com/By0MgRHklC — Jennifer Bossypants (@ajenable) May 4, 2020

CNN and MSNBC would agree with Jon's tweet here, @brianstelter and @oliverdarcy included…..even though both exist to kiss the feet of the left. https://t.co/wGCh7MmDdz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 4, 2020

Yea, under the Obama administration, it was the entire media complex at the President’s disposal. https://t.co/XrU3uPV2iQ — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) May 4, 2020

It must be Opposite Day — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) May 4, 2020

Really?? You couldn’t imaging having (cnn) an entire news organization dedicated to your party? That’s pretty rich — Matthew Mckenna (@mmckennae) May 4, 2020

Favreau’s competing with Ben Rhodes for the most facepalm-worthy take of the day.