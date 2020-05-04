President Trump’s video town hall on Fox News last night from the Lincoln Memorial had former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau lamenting that President Trump has a grand total of one media outlet at his disposal:

Er, who wants to tell him?

Trending

Bingo!

Having any remaining bits of self-awareness surgically removed must have been a requirement in order to work in the Obama White House.

And remember the “what’s enchanted you the most” question for Obama?

Good times.

Favreau’s competing with Ben Rhodes for the most facepalm-worthy take of the day.

