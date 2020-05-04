Around the time of the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was fully on board the “believe women” movement when it came to accusations against the SCOTUS nominee:
Women are watching as the most powerful people in this country disbelieve, distrust and minimize their experiences.
We need to answer this: Are we a country that values women? Do we believe women when they tell us about sexual trauma? Do the stories of survivors matter to us?
— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 4, 2018
This is a fight for every woman who has ever been disbelieved, disregarded, distrusted, and devalued for coming forward and daring to speak the truth.
Keep on fighting. And do not forget that November is coming. #CancelKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/BZnS7uDKsO
— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 4, 2018