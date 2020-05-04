Around the time of the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was fully on board the “believe women” movement when it came to accusations against the SCOTUS nominee:

Women are watching as the most powerful people in this country disbelieve, distrust and minimize their experiences. We need to answer this: Are we a country that values women? Do we believe women when they tell us about sexual trauma? Do the stories of survivors matter to us? — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 4, 2018