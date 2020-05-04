Around the time of the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was fully on board the “believe women” movement when it came to accusations against the SCOTUS nominee:

Fast forward the tape to May of 2020 and Tara Reade’s allegation against Joe Biden:

If you’re keeping score at home, “believe women” has been put on hold!

As we’ve seen, there are exceptions to each Democrat rule.

Nice double standard, Sen. Gillibrand!

