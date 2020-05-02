There have been a few people twisting themselves into pretzels to spin the allegations again Joe Biden, but this has to be one of the hotter takes:
Like many Democrats, I've felt profound unease and confusion when it comes to Tara Reade. Much of it has to do with living in a broken universe of Trump double standards. My attempt to parse it all: https://t.co/duPrrUdemO
— Jennifer Senior (@JenSeniorNY) May 1, 2020
Really? Alternate headline:
"Time Travelling Racist Billionaire Frames Joe Biden." https://t.co/ykbMKUkpvg
— Dr. Trent Baker, Headline Maker Phd. (@lamarls) May 2, 2020
Is there nothing Trump can’t accomplish (in the minds of his political opponents)?
Tara Reade claiming Joe Biden assaulted her in 1993 is the fault of Donald Trump in 2020. https://t.co/nZ6ITya0P1
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 2, 2020
I just KNEW that Donald Trump is responsible for @JoeBiden's misbehavior in 1993. Here's the confirmation: https://t.co/SkwjbWXGin
— PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) May 2, 2020
Wow, that’s impressive, but what’s more impressive is the level of TDS.
Either Tara Reade is telling the truth or she isn't. What does Trump have to do with it?
— China is lying (@jtLOL) May 2, 2020
This part is news to @ReadeAlexandra. pic.twitter.com/6XIpsaPxiD
— China is lying (@jtLOL) May 2, 2020
#BelieveWomenExceptWhenProfoundlyUneasedByTrump https://t.co/lR5xtGIAk6
— China is lying (@jtLOL) May 2, 2020
So many think pieces are born of the need to justify abandoning principles to accomplish one's agenda. https://t.co/kgutYw7Wuf
— Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) May 2, 2020
Wait, what????
— CTmommy⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ctmommy) May 2, 2020
There are double standards when it comes to reaction from #MeToo and #BelieveWomen Dems and media, but they’re certainly not Trump’s double standards.
“Trump double standards” pic.twitter.com/QyFcV9uLgt
— TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) May 2, 2020
Funny, that.
"Trump double standards"
Watching these people twist themselves into pretzels to justify their own is incredible.
Ahh Jennifer. We see you. And we laugh. https://t.co/OH5P7hImk2
— Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) May 2, 2020
It's Republicans Pounce except an entire column. 💉💉💉 https://t.co/kBvUWfMbeg
— Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) May 2, 2020
Odd how she overlooks Democrat double standards. https://t.co/YhlL7Iu78R
— Realist & Curmudgeon (@PenguinsFan62) May 2, 2020
The level of projection is HIGH.