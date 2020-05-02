There have been a few people twisting themselves into pretzels to spin the allegations again Joe Biden, but this has to be one of the hotter takes:

Like many Democrats, I've felt profound unease and confusion when it comes to Tara Reade. Much of it has to do with living in a broken universe of Trump double standards.

Really? Alternate headline:

"Time Travelling Racist Billionaire Frames Joe Biden."

Is there nothing Trump can’t accomplish (in the minds of his political opponents)?

Tara Reade claiming Joe Biden assaulted her in 1993 is the fault of Donald Trump in 2020.

I just KNEW that Donald Trump is responsible for @JoeBiden's misbehavior in 1993.

Wow, that’s impressive, but what’s more impressive is the level of TDS.

Either Tara Reade is telling the truth or she isn't. What does Trump have to do with it?

This part is news to @ReadeAlexandra. pic.twitter.com/6XIpsaPxiD — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 2, 2020

So many think pieces are born of the need to justify abandoning principles to accomplish one's agenda.

There are double standards when it comes to reaction from #MeToo and #BelieveWomen Dems and media, but they’re certainly not Trump’s double standards.

Funny, that.

"Trump double standards" Watching these people twist themselves into pretzels to justify their own is incredible.

It's Republicans Pounce except an entire column.

Odd how she overlooks Democrat double standards.

The level of projection is HIGH.