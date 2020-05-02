To say that the political media — DC White House reporters in particular — have an adversarial relationship with President Trump and do a lot of water carrying for the DNC would be an understatement. But apparently not having a president to ask what he finds most enchanting about the job is some seriously tiring work, as The Hollywood Reporter noted in a story:

"I don't know anybody who wants to do another four years of this news cycle:" I spoke with political journalists about the prospect of covering another "exhausting" four years of the Trump presidency: https://t.co/HuotzyWj3D — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) May 2, 2020

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told me: "I didn't set out to be a permanent White House reporter, and I don't know that I actually, logistically, can do this for another four years, no matter who it is." https://t.co/HuotzyWj3D pic.twitter.com/z9TVvPoRz3 — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) May 2, 2020

This part’s unintentionally hilarious, especially coming from somebody at CNN:

A senior CNN producer tells The Hollywood Reporter that the network’s journalists are not rooting against the president in November but guessed they would welcome a return to a more “normal” presidency and accompanying news cycle.

Basically “we’re not rooting against Trump, but we would just prefer if he lost.” Peak CNN!

One more:

Another prominent White House reporter polled by THR expressed uncertainty about whether they would be game for another four years. “If the president is re-elected, part of me would want to embark on something wildly different,” the journalist says.

As for the reporters who would like to return to the hibernation they were in for eight years during Obama’s presidency, the Trump whining speaks volumes.

1. Reporters do not currently enjoy reporting

2. Reporters did enjoy a when they were buddies with the newsmakers

3. Reporters believe they must now do reporting differently than when they reported on their buddies You're saying the quiet part out loud https://t.co/e8dU6gEeR0 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 2, 2020

The fact that supposed “journalists” are saying this IS THE PROBLEM. If they feel this way they’re clearly too biased to report fairly. https://t.co/S9hUZbSl7F — RBe (@RBPundit) May 2, 2020

It’s just so very telling. Too bad “journalists” don’t understand what they’re admitting.

If you want the press to hold the powerful to account, vote Republican. https://t.co/K6bUXjO0yO — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 2, 2020

Exhausting, like fighting fires? https://t.co/eqIjJ5IhBJ — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) May 2, 2020

"Freedom is exhausting work, guys!" — Falcon-demic – ✝ 🇺🇸 ☕ (@anagilefalcon) May 2, 2020

“Remember the good old days of puff pieces and vacation under Obama.” — Charles Mulligan (@CharlesMullig15) May 2, 2020

Ah, the good old days of the preferred form of “journalism”!

