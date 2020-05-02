One thing we know for sure is that claims from the World Health Organization about the coronavirus are to be taken with a grain of salt, but there are others looking into the origins of COVID-19.

Fox News’ John Roberts shared this today:

A Senior Intelligence Source tells me there is agreement among most of the 17 Intelligence agencies that COVID-19 originated in the Wuhan lab. The source stressed that the release is believed to be a MISTAKE, and was not intentional. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 2, 2020

Hmm…

I'm old enough to remember when people who mentioned even the possibility of such as thing (e.g. @SenTomCotton) were mocked by journos as conspiracy theorists https://t.co/0U1qynXXbY — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) May 2, 2020

This was literally the exact question Trump was asked a couple days ago (whether he had seen evidence the virus originated at that lab) and NBC News/others insisted his answer was contradicting the DNI (it wasn't). https://t.co/Ajxq6wtxZ5 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 2, 2020

We went from news organization labeling this a crazy conspiracy and attacking @SenTomCotton for bringing up the possibility to it being the most likely theory according to intelligence agencies. https://t.co/Ajxq6wtxZ5 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 2, 2020

If that’s indeed what happened, the release might have been a mistake, but what happened next wasn’t:

It was a MISTAKE that they then covered up and allowed to spread around the world. https://t.co/mz32FVXdS5 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 2, 2020

The coverup was worse than the crime https://t.co/vgsgUVbtRv — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 2, 2020

Even if that was a MISTAKE, the Chinese government's cover-up was INTENTIONAL. https://t.co/ytIi6apWNj — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 2, 2020

Whole lotta people owe @SenTomCotton an apology right about now. The rush to smear him as a fringe conspiracy theorist for even raising this possibility is a pretty great example of media groupthink. https://t.co/5tKvJptEmB — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) May 2, 2020

This has been the most likely explanation of the available evidence for some time now. A viral Chernobyl. https://t.co/vHS8uWFmXF — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 2, 2020

Stay tuned.