One thing we know for sure is that claims from the World Health Organization about the coronavirus are to be taken with a grain of salt, but there are others looking into the origins of COVID-19.

Fox News’ John Roberts shared this today:

Hmm…

Trending

If that’s indeed what happened, the release might have been a mistake, but what happened next wasn’t:

Stay tuned.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinacoronavirusCOVID-19fox newsJohn RobertsWuhan