New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says "it was not a hard decision" to declare a state of emergency for the city of Gallup.

"This city has 14 times the amount of [coronavirus] cases in its population than the largest urban center in New Mexico." https://t.co/vHoRxv9CD5 pic.twitter.com/5koHvtDxrA

— Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 2, 2020