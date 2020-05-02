Since the coronavirus spread in the U.S. began to worsen, we’ve seen state officials shut down businesses, beaches and parks, but now we’re starting to see entire towns sealed off:
Gallup, NM ordered under quarantine; roads in and out of city sealed by police, Army National Guard https://t.co/Abc2dRMZzj
The governor of New Mexico invoked the state’s Riot Control Act and sealed off all roads to nonessential traffic in the city of Gallup to help control a surging coronavirus outbreak in the city on the outskirts of the Navajo Nation.https://t.co/0xZQRcgUCE
