From the Washington Examiner:

On Friday, Fox News anchor Ed Henry asked Swalwell why many Democrats are no longer adhering to the widely popularized mantra “believe women” during the #MeToo movement.

“Joe Biden, in 2018, said about Brett Kavanaugh, ‘Believe women.’ So, why should we not believe this woman?” Henry asked.

“We should believe this woman. And then we should also look to other facts that may exist,” Swalwell said. “The vice president has a story to tell as well,” the member of Congress also said, saying he would not question Reade’s motivations behind voicing her story during an election year.