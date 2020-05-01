Now that Joe Biden has faced questions about Tara Reade’s allegations (in an interview that was a disaster for him), Joe can count on a segment of the media to come along and help with the spin. Lefty journo Brian Beutler’s in-kind contribution to the Biden campaign (and media choosing to mostly ignore the story) is to focus on “credibility” both of the accused and the accusers:

There’s some Olympic-level spinning:

But apparently he is.

Trending

The hypocrisy detector is on the verge of exploding.

