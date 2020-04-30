There were initial reports that it was being noticed in South Korea that people who had recovered from coronavirus had been re-infected, which was yet something else for the media to try and “spark fears” over:

As it apparently turns out, there’s a different explanation for why people who had recovered from coronavirus had subsequently tested positive again:

That’s certainly a far more likely explanation!

Not that we fully expect the mainstream media to stop trying to panic people about it.

