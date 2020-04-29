As promised, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has chosen the members of a committee she says will examine the U.S. government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak:

.@WhipClyburn and I will come together at 2 pm ET to announce Democratic Members of the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis. https://t.co/MoOTAIYG7g — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 29, 2020

Here are the committee members.

Pelosi Names Select Members to Bipartisan House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis:

•Whip Jim Clyburn (Committee Chair)

•Maxine Waters

•Carolyn Maloney

•Nydia Velázquez

•Bill Foster

•Jamie Raskin

•Andy Kim — Mike Emanuel 🇺🇸 (@MikeEmanuelFox) April 29, 2020

Pelosi names seven new Dem members to be on a new House select committee, which aims to conduct oversight over coronavirus funds/response. pic.twitter.com/J7l3SzKCdU — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) April 29, 2020

What could possibly be politicized?

This lineup just exudes deep scientific understanding and reasoning. Well done, Madam Speaker. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) April 29, 2020

Gee, it’s almost like getting nothing but the facts isn’t going to be high up on the agenda.

Is this a spoof? I mean that. https://t.co/gsL7DChgDF — Arthur Herman (@ArthurLHerman) April 29, 2020

The new fake impeachment committee? https://t.co/xNTPDZYAbe — Fr. Demetri Tsigas (@FrDemetri) April 29, 2020

Republicans should tell her to stick it and not send one person. https://t.co/NSRicbwUG6 — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) April 29, 2020

We’re on pins and needles waiting to see if Rep. Maxine Waters will conclude the Trump administration acted in a timely and appropriate manner. *Eye roll*