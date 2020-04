Certain businesses in the U.S. are beginning to re-open, but of course it’s not coming without regulations from state and local authorities. Some of the regulations are bound to bring with them a similar reaction:

This is record-breaking stupidity. — Santa's Tavern (@SantasTavern) April 29, 2020

Here’s one such rule in Miami-Dade County in order for golf courses to legally open up to the public again: