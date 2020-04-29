With people wondering when states will start to re-open as the economy continues hurting, the DNC naturally thinks things should continue as-is for just a little longer, because “science”:

It’s simple.

Trust the science.

Trust medical experts.

We need more tests before we can safely reopen. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) April 28, 2020

What does that really mean?

Trust the medical experts who have been absolutely wrong about everything up until this point. Trust the politicians who are loving every moment of this power Trip. — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) April 29, 2020

Just so everyone understands…these people are extremely desperate to impose economic Armageddon on the American people in order to try to win elections and impose their radical agenda. Just in case it wasnt already obvious. https://t.co/gxyNlAhpkY — JAC (@michcusejoe5) April 29, 2020

If a Democrat wins the presidential election in November, that would likely cause the Dems to declare it time to re-open the economy — nothing short of that will suffice.

@TheDemocrats trust Greta Thunberg for science and Planned Parenthood for life-sustaining medical expertise.

No thanks. https://t.co/pqkzckxfr2 — Republicanvet DogFacedPonySoldier (@Republicanvet91) April 29, 2020

So you disagree with the Governor of Colorado who is a Democrat? https://t.co/nWkU0WwQvr — Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) April 29, 2020

You stay closed Dems, America is safer that way. We're going to go ahead and carry on and get stuff done. https://t.co/QnntptMXSY — William D Warden (@truthsayer1989) April 29, 2020

It's simple.

You stay at home.

We'll reopen. https://t.co/jTIHL1xD1I — Locke Wiggin #EndTheFED (@Locke_Wiggins) April 28, 2020

Coming from the same people who use junk science to push climate change….. — Kyle Miller (@KyleMil74780682) April 28, 2020

Would the DNC lie?

Ouch! They had that one coming.