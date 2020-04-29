With people wondering when states will start to re-open as the economy continues hurting, the DNC naturally thinks things should continue as-is for just a little longer, because “science”:

What does that really mean?

If a Democrat wins the presidential election in November, that would likely cause the Dems to declare it time to re-open the economy — nothing short of that will suffice.

Would the DNC lie?

Ouch! They had that one coming.

