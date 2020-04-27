It’s becoming clear that the mainstream media will likely make the same mistake they (and the Hillary campaign) made in 2016 by believing the polls. With that in mind, a new CNN analysis speaks volumes (about CNN):

Alternate headlines:

Bingo!

Nobody helps Dems with spin like CNN.

Not reporting on Biden’s baggage has paid dividends so far for the Democrats, and CNN seems proud of it.

Fact check: TRUE.

