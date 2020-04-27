It’s becoming clear that the mainstream media will likely make the same mistake they (and the Hillary campaign) made in 2016 by believing the polls. With that in mind, a new CNN analysis speaks volumes (about CNN):

Joe Biden's invisible campaign is winning | Analysis https://t.co/ud16iwfE4g pic.twitter.com/Bfv68lnl1o — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 27, 2020

Alternate headlines:

"We're not doing our job, and it's working!" https://t.co/sSd9TJuqLV — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 27, 2020

CNN’s visible campaigning for Joe Biden | Analysis — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) April 27, 2020

"We're not doing our job, and it's working!" https://t.co/0XrNDSfomo — Amanuel Botola (@feelinmeeh) April 27, 2020

Bingo!

Just more proof he’s mentally impaired and they’re hiding him.

But CNN talks about it like they’re employing some brilliant strategy. https://t.co/40EhucchrO — CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) April 27, 2020

Nobody helps Dems with spin like CNN.

I think this is the biggest unintentional dunk I've ever seen. https://t.co/0piU46X3fq — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) April 27, 2020

Not reporting on Biden’s baggage has paid dividends so far for the Democrats, and CNN seems proud of it.

Pretty invisible if our oh-so-honest news media never, ever, ever asks him to address allegations of sexual misconduct. Or asks him to string two coherent sentences together at a time. Or asks him anything really. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 27, 2020

Here's some news you could ask his campaign about! https://t.co/0Za7Qfd2IR — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 27, 2020

Just like Hillary, not campaigning, letting the Media do it for her. Bogus polls again.

Hillary couldn't stand.

Joe can't speak. JFK Democrats needs to leave and reform the Democratic Party. — Patty (@patty78962) April 27, 2020

By invisible you mean by hiding Tara Reade's allegations as much as possible. https://t.co/AnNZLq2twc — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) April 27, 2020

He can be as invisible as we wants. He has most of the media working for him. Including CNN, of course. — Michael Wayne (@Michael98498144) April 27, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.

