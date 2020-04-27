While the World Health Organization seems more than willing to accept claims from the Chinese government about the origins of the coronavirus outbreak at face value, it doesn’t sound as if the CCP is going to be open to other nations doing their own investigating:

Australia has been warned by the Chinese ambassador that it could face an economic hit if it does not back down from a push into the nation’s handling of the coronavirus. https://t.co/A6NVi0axjz — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) April 27, 2020

Gee, for some reason China doesn’t sound too interested in the notion of transparency.