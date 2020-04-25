Yesterday we told you about a triggering among White House reporters after White House staff tried to move CNN from the front of the room to the back in order to give the print pooler a view from the front. A Yahoo News reporter didn’t like that one bit:

I am not going to participate in a briefing if the White House moves reporters from their assigned seats. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) April 24, 2020

That tweet brought with it the following reply in gif form:

As it turned out, Rep. Thomas Massie gave that tweet a “like,” and it didn’t slip past the eagle-eyed and thorough journalist:

Congressman @RepThomasMassie liked this reply to my tweets about the threats to move reporters in the briefing room. It's a gif of a crying baby. Thanks for your bold, intelligent, and thoughtful contribution to the discourse congressman. pic.twitter.com/F5guNpRxwB — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) April 24, 2020

Massie noted that the Press Corps Karens were on the job:

Someone called the manager. https://t.co/sZiRrPIUmX — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 25, 2020

LOL.

Well played. I am SO sick of these activists whining. They are not journalists. #JournalismIsDead — Ice_Empress (@IceEmpress2) April 25, 2020

Imagine being a grown adult and getting this upset about a gif. — Kelby (@KelbyCaplinger) April 25, 2020

And a brave media firefighter at that!