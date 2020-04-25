Yesterday we told you about a triggering among White House reporters after White House staff tried to move CNN from the front of the room to the back in order to give the print pooler a view from the front. A Yahoo News reporter didn’t like that one bit:

That tweet brought with it the following reply in gif form:

As it turned out, Rep. Thomas Massie gave that tweet a “like,” and it didn’t slip past the eagle-eyed and thorough journalist:

Massie noted that the Press Corps Karens were on the job:

LOL.

And a brave media firefighter at that!

