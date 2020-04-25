Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy often offers up the hottest of takes about political issues, but last night he switched focus to sports (combined with some politics of course). The combination of his tweets made for another delightful show of self-unawareness:

Murphy went woke for a couple of tweets while watching the draft:

Then Murphy congratulated a player for being drafted into the “immoral football syndicate”:

Well that certainly was an impressive shift of gears!

Never change, senator!

