Politicians have made many controversial comments, decisions and suggestions during the coronavirus outbreak, but this could be one of the more unique (and controversial) of all:
The mayor of Japan's third-largest city is facing a public backlash after he suggested men are better suited to grocery shopping during the coronavirus pandemic, because women take too long and contribute to overcrowding at supermarkets. https://t.co/5mHS0yNGpD
— CNN (@CNN) April 24, 2020
If there was anything designed to spark social media debate, it’s this:
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19japan