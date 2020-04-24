Politicians have made many controversial comments, decisions and suggestions during the coronavirus outbreak, but this could be one of the more unique (and controversial) of all:

On Thursday, Osaka mayor Ichiro Matsui implied male grocery shoppers would reduce the potential spread of the virus as they would spend less time in stores.

“Women take a longer time grocery shopping because they browse through different products and weigh out which option is best,” Matsui told reporters at a coronavirus press conference in Osaka on Thursday.

“Men quickly grab what they’re told to buy so they won’t linger at the supermarket — that avoids close contact with others,” added Matsui.

And let the great “who shops faster, men or women” debate of 2020 begin!

