Politicians have made many controversial comments, decisions and suggestions during the coronavirus outbreak, but this could be one of the more unique (and controversial) of all:

The mayor of Japan's third-largest city is facing a public backlash after he suggested men are better suited to grocery shopping during the coronavirus pandemic, because women take too long and contribute to overcrowding at supermarkets. https://t.co/5mHS0yNGpD

If there was anything designed to spark social media debate, it’s this:

On Thursday, Osaka mayor Ichiro Matsui implied male grocery shoppers would reduce the potential spread of the virus as they would spend less time in stores. “Women take a longer time grocery shopping because they browse through different products and weigh out which option is best,” Matsui told reporters at a coronavirus press conference in Osaka on Thursday. “Men quickly grab what they’re told to buy so they won’t linger at the supermarket — that avoids close contact with others,” added Matsui.

And let the great “who shops faster, men or women” debate of 2020 begin!

The only problem with this is he doesn't account for how many times the men will have to go back because they keep buying the wrong things. https://t.co/RmmR8njgjx — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) April 24, 2020

LOL it's the opposite actually…women tend to be crisp and efficient in the grocery store. https://t.co/bGAtQ2Z0K8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 24, 2020

But if we send men we'll be stuck living on ice cream, Doritos, Little Debbies and soda pophttps://t.co/lxvvWwIsqm — Vanessa Santos (@VanessaOblinger) April 24, 2020

This is a feminist false flag to get men to do the shopping. https://t.co/DPKtnEycO5 — neontaster (@neontaster) April 24, 2020

I mean…he's not wrong. The downside, of course, being that my husband would take half as long and spend roughly twice as much. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) April 24, 2020

LOL. This is the opposite of our family. My wife has a list, knows the layout, gets in and out quickly. I'm like browsing all the produce looking for weird stuff to try, remembering things at the last minutes, examining all the new flavors of Oreos and cereal. https://t.co/uOwegCojqP — Jeff ✈️ Keese (@jeffreykeese) April 24, 2020

It's both hilarious and pathetic how defensive people are getting over this. https://t.co/maaH3HYe20 — ☣ KHAOS ANIMA ~ Goddess of the Void ☣ (@DSartworks418) April 24, 2020

My experience is my husband has to call me 100 times to ask questions like “what kind of eggs do we use” Umm, chicken, dear, chicken eggs. — Laurie B (@LaurieBark) April 24, 2020

but but what about all the stuff we didn't know we needed?

guys never get that stuff. that's why they are not good shoppers! everyone knows this. pic.twitter.com/VwOkMtLoIv — Whotnaught (@whotnaught) April 24, 2020

I mean, let's be honest here, this is just a factually accurate statement. https://t.co/VjYTGfVb7b — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) April 24, 2020

I was telling my wife how some people in the west are offended by what this Japanese mayor said. Her response was "But why?? It's true" https://t.co/6gLh5pVso8 — Daniel Dumbrill (@DanielDumbrill) April 24, 2020

Pass the popcorn!