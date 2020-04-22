Nancy Pelosi’s already been inducted into the Projection & Hypocrisy Hall of Fame, but now she’s working on having the entire building named after her:

Unreal, Nancy Pelosi blames Mitch McConnell for delaying the latest Wuhan coronavirus relief bill: "Mitch McConnell likes to say that we delayed the bill. No, he delayed the bill…So he was the one wasting time." pic.twitter.com/DUE2spL7n0 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 22, 2020

Speaker Pelosi just blamed Mitch McConnell for delaying the latest #coronavirus relief package. Seriously? The Speaker literally congratulated Senate Democrats for blocking the bill last week! pic.twitter.com/55mqa4smdI — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 22, 2020

That’s pretty shameless, even for Pelosi!

Nancy Pelosi tries to rewrite history from 2 weeks ago It's never too late to tell the truth, Madam Speakerpic.twitter.com/Y2e4WKiQQlhttps://t.co/VDKAOe3hh9 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) April 22, 2020

"The only explanation for Speaker Pelosi to blame anyone but herself for the Paycheck Protection Program delay is that she still has a brain freeze from all that expensive ice cream…" a senior GOP aide told Townhall.https://t.co/WJcYvoYdXz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 22, 2020

LOL. Could be!

This is a lie. https://t.co/lbtUdMD3mo — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 22, 2020

We know it’s a lie because her lips were moving.

Projection ain't just a river in Egypt. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) April 22, 2020

There’s no projection like Pelosi projection.

She's the oldest five-year-old in America. — Cheri Madden (@CliffDHanger) April 22, 2020

Speaker Pelosi is helpfully providing us with the very *definition* of gaslighting. Everyone saw video of her congratulating Senate Democrats for blocking the bill in front of those now famous refrigerators. https://t.co/E4U9xSEO5k — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 22, 2020

Joe looks so proud of her. https://t.co/XaKgtbvKgT — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) April 22, 2020

Look at these two grinning idiots..gobbling up every disgusting syllable coming out of this vile women's mouth. @MSNBC – You suck beyond belief. https://t.co/wfzX9yxHrj — NHGirl (@WhatSayPaula) April 22, 2020

Nancy Pelosi is the Baghdad Bob of American Politics https://t.co/ESTSEC6G0I — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 22, 2020

Hey, @JoeNBC. Did you call her out on this? Or are you too busy getting your notes ready for your next hissy fit over Trump's daily pressers? https://t.co/p6PQ4IC9oH — C. J. Ebert (@CJEbertLives) April 22, 2020

Any fact checkers going to get on this? This is a pretty big lie… I'm sure @ddale8 is on it https://t.co/Q7ThJyhLgK — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) April 22, 2020

We won’t hold our breath waiting for the MSM fact-checkers to get on that one.