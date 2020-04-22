Just because there’s a coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe and economies and livelihoods are being hit incredibly hard doesn’t mean progressives are going to lose focus on what’s most important: Pushing the climate change narrative, especially on Earth Day.

Former President Barack Obama showed how it’s done:

The climate crisis is so grave that Obama’s refusing to invest in oceanside property. Oh wait…

He must have managed to slow the rise of the oceans as promised, just not everywhere.

Either the Obamas made a lousy investment that’ll soon be underwater or they don’t believe their own fear-mongering. But we can be sure of one thing:

Nope.

