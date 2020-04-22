Political leadership in Harris County, Texas is set to require masks as being mandatory while in public, ABC13 reports:

Harris County leaders are expected to announce Wednesday that residents will be required to wear masks in public, mirroring orders that already exist in other major Texas cities including San Antonio and Dallas.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner are set to make the announcement at a joint briefing at 3 p.m. ABC13 will carry it live.

The Houston Police Officers’ Union has released a statement that absolutely torches Hidalgo’s order:

Trending

The statement is something else.

They had us at “lacks any critical thinking skills.”

And then some.

***

Related:

Raleigh police remind #ReopenNC protesters that protesting is a non-essential activity

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Houston Police