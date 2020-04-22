Political leadership in Harris County, Texas is set to require masks as being mandatory while in public, ABC13 reports:

Harris County leaders are expected to announce Wednesday that residents will be required to wear masks in public, mirroring orders that already exist in other major Texas cities including San Antonio and Dallas. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner are set to make the announcement at a joint briefing at 3 p.m. ABC13 will carry it live.

The Houston Police Officers’ Union has released a statement that absolutely torches Hidalgo’s order:

Breaking: the Houston police union is challenging @LinaHidalgoTX's order for mandatory face masks in Harris County. Local law enforcement does not have the time or resources to punish citizens for not wearing masks. — Ken Webster 🇺🇸🌎 (@KenWebsterII) April 22, 2020

HPOU response to @LinaHidalgoTX draconian mask order: “Now we want to be very clear, HPOU believes everyone should be wearing a mask in public, in order to protect themselves from the virus and we are encouraging all of our officers to wear a mask. However, we draw the line…” pic.twitter.com/XbphfNYHii — Houston Police Officers' Union (@HPOUTX) April 22, 2020

The statement is something else.

Everyone should be wearing a mask in public, I wear 1 everyday. But making not wearing 1 punishable by law, and asking our officers to enforce it, will do irreparable damage to our relationship with the community. We are already stretched too thin without having to enforce this. pic.twitter.com/BwxEJgHvkq — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) April 22, 2020

THIS is how you do it. Good on you, Houston Police Union. pic.twitter.com/lcHDs1rmGz — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the Houston police union is refusing to enforce Hidalgo's 30-day requirement that Harris County residents wear masks at all times in public.https://t.co/t1zdMo6xVz — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 22, 2020

They had us at “lacks any critical thinking skills.”

Awesome — Janet Baxter (@JanetsaBode) April 22, 2020

And then some.

