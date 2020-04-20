President Trump isn’t speaking out against demonstrators in various states who are protesting government overreach in those areas in response to the coronavirus outbreak. This is how the New York Times framed it, with the blessing of CNN’s Brian Stelter:

Trending

Things went from “Trump’s a wannabe dictator” to “Trump’s not nearly dictator-ish enough” fast enough to get whiplash!

So much “journalisming” lately!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian SteltercoronavirusCOVID-19Donald Trumpnew york times