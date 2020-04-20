Earlier we told you about Washington Post “conservative” blogger Jennifer Rubin rattling off a list of super-conservative governors she really likes these days:
We are very, very fortunate to have governors like Inslee, Newsom, Pritzker, DeWine, Whitmer, Cuomo, Hogan, Murphy
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 19, 2020
One of the governors on Rubin’s list, Andrew Cuomo, shared a dinnertime photo yesterday:
Sunday dinner Cuomo style. pic.twitter.com/sT9HI5rb0z
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 19, 2020
And Rubin really ate that up, if you’ll pardon the expression:
… This could be the worst one pic.twitter.com/2vVgQ8f6jz
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 20, 2020
“Squee” factor = TEN:
" The boyfriend" looks nice and the girls seem to have eaten their spaghetti and meat balls!
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 19, 2020
That sure is… something.
I cant explain why but this is the funniest thing I've ever read https://t.co/0nDyV8IpbK
— Harry (@Harryrs8) April 20, 2020
https://t.co/fOGOD4ODdQ pic.twitter.com/vYzQNlWDp1
— Hot Take Appreciator (@IHateNYT) April 20, 2020
This reads like some kind of spy code that would trigger a sleeper agent to murder someone https://t.co/0jJmOhcr5Y
— Tugboat Bread (@TugboatScott) April 20, 2020
More hard-hitting analysis from a Washington Post writer!
