Earlier we told you about Washington Post “conservative” blogger Jennifer Rubin rattling off a list of super-conservative governors she really likes these days:

One of the governors on Rubin’s list, Andrew Cuomo, shared a dinnertime photo yesterday:

And Rubin really ate that up, if you’ll pardon the expression:

Trending

“Squee” factor = TEN:

That sure is… something.

More hard-hitting analysis from a Washington Post writer!

***

Related:

Totally-not-insane Jennifer Rubin shares graph showing ‘how many people Trump killed’ [pic]

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomocoronavirusCOVID-19Jennifer Rubinsocial distancing