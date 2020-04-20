Earlier we told you about Washington Post “conservative” blogger Jennifer Rubin rattling off a list of super-conservative governors she really likes these days:

We are very, very fortunate to have governors like Inslee, Newsom, Pritzker, DeWine, Whitmer, Cuomo, Hogan, Murphy — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 19, 2020

One of the governors on Rubin’s list, Andrew Cuomo, shared a dinnertime photo yesterday:

Sunday dinner Cuomo style. pic.twitter.com/sT9HI5rb0z — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 19, 2020

And Rubin really ate that up, if you’ll pardon the expression:

… This could be the worst one pic.twitter.com/2vVgQ8f6jz — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 20, 2020

“Squee” factor = TEN:

" The boyfriend" looks nice and the girls seem to have eaten their spaghetti and meat balls! — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 19, 2020

That sure is… something.

I cant explain why but this is the funniest thing I've ever read https://t.co/0nDyV8IpbK — Harry (@Harryrs8) April 20, 2020

This reads like some kind of spy code that would trigger a sleeper agent to murder someone https://t.co/0jJmOhcr5Y — Tugboat Bread (@TugboatScott) April 20, 2020

More hard-hitting analysis from a Washington Post writer!

***

