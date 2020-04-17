With President Trump and his coronavirus task force, including VP Mike Pence and doctors Birx and Fauci, presenting a plan for the staged re-openings of state economies, you just knew some Democrats would be trying to slam on the brakes.

That’s where Rep. Adam Schiff came in:

How long would it take for Schiff to be satisfied that the economy could get back to firing on all cylinders again? Probably not before the first Tuesday in November:

Schiff couldn’t be more transparent (in his own unintentional way) if he tried.

No doubt Schiff has zero interest in the reality of the situation.

