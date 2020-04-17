With President Trump and his coronavirus task force, including VP Mike Pence and doctors Birx and Fauci, presenting a plan for the staged re-openings of state economies, you just knew some Democrats would be trying to slam on the brakes.
That’s where Rep. Adam Schiff came in:
There’s no way to safely reopen without massive testing.
Yet we’re barely testing more people this week than last. And hospitals continue to report serious bottlenecks.
If Trump ignores the experts and forces a premature reopening,
Even more Americans will die.
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 17, 2020