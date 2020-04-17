China has reported that its economy shrank almost 7 percent since the coronavirus outbreak began (it’s anybody’s guess what the actual number is).

The New York Times originally framed that story this way:

Unreal.

China's Economy Shrinks, After Giving the Entire World a Huge Dick Punch pic.twitter.com/E6sGHimV8v — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) April 17, 2020

But for some reason, that headline didn’t last long:

NYT changed their headline pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/OTHNTHdgU5 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) April 17, 2020

Just perfect.

Which Dem asked them to change it? — American Momma (@American_Momma) April 17, 2020

Wonder who in the Joe Biden campaign told them to do that. https://t.co/eWtacvufKZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 17, 2020

The only thing that can get the @nytimes to edit a story faster than a Democrat complaining about it is the Chinese communist government. https://t.co/fSXNoeWpPY — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 17, 2020

The Times has proven time and time again that they’re more than open to changing headlines and content if Dems have issues with anything.

it has changed more headlines than any newspaper I have ever seen over the last 2 years — Anji Passion (@AnjiPassion) April 17, 2020

The Beijing Times — Hidin’ Biden (@WeKnowEDKH) April 17, 2020

CHINA UNLEASHES DEADLY GLOBAL PLAGUE

China Hardest Hit https://t.co/Am457U9oqx — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 17, 2020

But wait, there’s more:

NYT op-ed, not even a day ago: “does china’s propaganda work?” NYT: *publishes chinese propaganda* pic.twitter.com/4c31ZAOIcA — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) April 17, 2020

Way to go, NY Times!