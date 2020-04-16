After some comments earlier in the week indicating he might take more of a presidential hands-on approach with states when it comes to beginning to re-open for business, President Trump had a call with governors today and reportedly had this to say:

Naturally that’ll cause a commotion among the “Trump-triggered no matter what” crowd, but at the end of the day it’s the right way to go about it:

The “Trump’s a wannabe dictator” sect will no doubt be criticizing Trump for not acting like enough of a dictator.

That was made apparent by many of the replies.

