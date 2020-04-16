After some comments earlier in the week indicating he might take more of a presidential hands-on approach with states when it comes to beginning to re-open for business, President Trump had a call with governors today and reportedly had this to say:

“You’re going to call your own shots,” Mr. Trump said in a telephone call on Thursday with the governors, according to an audio recording provided to The New York Times. “You’re going to be calling the shots.” https://t.co/6mGhYwTN22

Trump guidelines on reopening economy to let governors make final decision https://t.co/EDOWeUwM5m pic.twitter.com/JwYT9KEu1P

Naturally that’ll cause a commotion among the “Trump-triggered no matter what” crowd, but at the end of the day it’s the right way to go about it:

This is the correct position Of course, with a healthy input of data and resources from the federal government https://t.co/3GbAfleUj0 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 16, 2020

The “Trump’s a wannabe dictator” sect will no doubt be criticizing Trump for not acting like enough of a dictator.

WHY WON'T HE BE A DICTATOR? https://t.co/Q6dp9Q3jo9 — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) April 16, 2020

Dictator Trump strikes again. https://t.co/Yk0qtWFe34 — Trevor Sutcliffe (@TrevorSutcliffe) April 16, 2020

Liberals having a very hard time with Federalism 🤣 https://t.co/yFFXgs1tAP — American 'Cogito, ergo sum armatus' (@TheRealTD1) April 16, 2020

That was made apparent by many of the replies.