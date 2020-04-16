After some comments earlier in the week indicating he might take more of a presidential hands-on approach with states when it comes to beginning to re-open for business, President Trump had a call with governors today and reportedly had this to say:
“You’re going to call your own shots,” Mr. Trump said in a telephone call on Thursday with the governors, according to an audio recording provided to The New York Times. “You’re going to be calling the shots.” https://t.co/6mGhYwTN22
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 16, 2020
Trump guidelines on reopening economy to let governors make final decision https://t.co/EDOWeUwM5m pic.twitter.com/JwYT9KEu1P
— The Hill (@thehill) April 16, 2020