The media spin when it comes to reports about Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade vs. that of Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford has been as predictable as the sun coming up in the east.

Another compare/contrast moment comes from The Nation’s Joan Walsh, as spotted by National Review’s Alexandra DeSanctis:

They’re not exactly trying to hide it, are they?

2018: Blasey Ford’s “heart-wrenching trauma”:

2020: “Many reasons to doubt” the Reade accusation:

What difference the political affiliation of the accused makes.

It’s almost like there’s a huge double-standard.

Apparently.

