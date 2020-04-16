The media spin when it comes to reports about Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade vs. that of Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford has been as predictable as the sun coming up in the east.

Another compare/contrast moment comes from The Nation’s Joan Walsh, as spotted by National Review’s Alexandra DeSanctis:

They’re not exactly trying to hide it, are they?

2018: Blasey Ford’s “heart-wrenching trauma”:

The Heart-Wrenching Trauma of the Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh Hearings https://t.co/g82CS1COUS — The Nation (@thenation) September 28, 2018

2020: “Many reasons to doubt” the Reade accusation:

The Troublesome Tara Reade Story https://t.co/o48vLoNyYl — The Nation (@thenation) April 15, 2020

What difference the political affiliation of the accused makes.

Cartoonish hackery is expected from Joan. But her hilarious double standard applies to nearly the entire left/media complex on this issue. https://t.co/luMciIiSPf — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 16, 2020

It’s almost like there’s a huge double-standard.

Yet completely unsurprising — #NeverCommie (@bpjauburn) April 16, 2020

If you've got a D next to your name, @thenation will go out of its way to cover for you. https://t.co/kOa1QKfaAp — Kim Priestap 🔥 (@kimpriestap) April 16, 2020

Apparently.

***

