As we told you yesterday, President Trump announced that U.S. funding for the World Health Organization was being suspended pending a probe of their “role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

Hillary Clinton is, of course, taking the side of the organization that botched the handling of the coronavirus spread from the outset and has proven itself to be a shill for China:

.@WHO is on the front lines of this pandemic, providing advice, training, and equipment crucial to saving lives—including Americans’. Cutting their funding is not only dangerous—Trump doesn’t have the authority to do it. He should know: violating spending laws got him impeached. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 15, 2020

Dan Bongino described in a tweet why Hillary and WHO are such a good pairing:

The WHO is as credible as Hillary and her dossier. They’re perfect for each other. https://t.co/4NSFP2asT3 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) April 15, 2020

Short and perfectly to the point!

Wonder how much China donated to Clinton Foundation for this tweet? — Mutiny Arms Retail (@MutinyArmsRet) April 15, 2020