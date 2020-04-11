The coronavirus outbreak in New York City is said to be hitting its peak this week, and some politicians in the state, such as Gov. Andrew Cuomo, have been putting politics aside in order to address the crisis head-on with help from the White House. Others politicians from New York aren’t willing to give partisan politics a rest — quite the opposite actually:

Corona, Queens is the most heavily COVID-impacted zip code in America. I can tell you 1st hand that many ppl are too scared to go to the hospital & continue to work bc of Trump’s xenophobic COVID response. In that uncertainty, street vendors are stepping up and saving lives ⬇️ https://t.co/nYkjhwXcPI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 11, 2020

That sparked some questions:

What is a xenophobic COVID response? https://t.co/VEETLWY8dr — Roar Bang (@Roar__Bang) April 11, 2020

WTF does this load of crap even mean? https://t.co/XcGNf8RrEh — Vercovicium (@Vercovicium) April 11, 2020

'Xenophobic COVID response' What are you referencing here and how is it forcing people to continue working and making them afraid to go to the hospital? https://t.co/5Ln0ukoXA7 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 11, 2020

And Ocasio-Cortez followed up this way:

How is Trump’s response xenophobic?

– Targets Asian community in his rhetoric & TV ads, incl ads depicting Asian Americans as Chinese officials

– Late, little, or no translation of public health mandates into multiple languages

– Booting ITIN immigrant taxpayers from CARES relief — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 11, 2020

Maybe AOC’s constituents should also be informed that local governments exist in their area, not that the Democrats seem to want to remind them about that:

Please, no one tell her that local government exists. It'll shatter her entire narrative. https://t.co/By3v390LkO — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) April 11, 2020

That's not the failure of the Federal government nor Trump. That's a failure of the State of New York and YOU as their Representative. https://t.co/6TegmSWdQZ — A Locked Down Nobody 🃏 (@ExLibrisNemo) April 11, 2020

Says the representative for queens that’s doing nothing https://t.co/H5ioIIXLOK — Macaulay Trollkin (@Ralph34758397) April 11, 2020

I'd be scared too if you were in charge of my district. https://t.co/YczZQWTZEh — @StandStrong (@StandStrongUSA) April 11, 2020

Remember when AOC said people were racist for not patronizing Chinese restaurants because of the coronavirus?

"Lady That Helped Spread Coronavirus In Her District Reminds Everyone That They Are Racists." https://t.co/EsKrzIwGds — Dr. Trent Baker, Headline Maker Phd. (@lamarls) April 11, 2020

Yesterday we were racist for not patroning Chinese restaurants. Now we’re racist for not patroning hospitals. — Eobard Thawne (@RubenThawne) April 11, 2020

Every day it’s something different.