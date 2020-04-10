As much of the country continues to live under “stay at home” orders with certain products and services banned, what might have to happen in order for the country to fully re-open for business? Dr. Fauci was asked about that and entertained one possible scenario:
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the idea of Americans carrying certificates of immunity to prove they have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies might have "some merit." Follow live updates: https://t.co/NJc1Kg0y1J pic.twitter.com/2ibXrkByG0
