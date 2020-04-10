As much of the country continues to live under “stay at home” orders with certain products and services banned, what might have to happen in order for the country to fully re-open for business? Dr. Fauci was asked about that and entertained one possible scenario:

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the idea of Americans carrying certificates of immunity to prove they have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies might have "some merit." Follow live updates: https://t.co/NJc1Kg0y1J pic.twitter.com/2ibXrkByG0

Anthony Fauci said the federal government is considering issuing Americans certificates of immunity from the coronavirus https://t.co/t9uLnPbjhG

For many, one question came to mind, and that’s “what could possibly go wrong?”

I…have a lot of questions. Seriously, I can’t possibly be the only person who can see the wider negative implications of such proposals. I mean, what can even possibly go wrong? https://t.co/nIfXZBvVoS — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) April 10, 2020

And if they don't have the certificate arrest them? https://t.co/5t8kqeeKJ9 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 10, 2020

A government official is pondering whether to designate or mark certain individuals as being allowed to engage in commerce or not? What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/iQIPZaDj1I — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 10, 2020

Some response from government officials is getting way too Orwellian for a lot of people:

what is it about bureaucrats that love to track people? — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) April 10, 2020

I think the quarantine has messed with even the best minded people. Come on…now I have to say I'm card carrying coronavirus survivor. — Sue V (@SueV28) April 10, 2020

Someone asking me for my papers? #triggered — Bradleyccoleman (@bradleyccoleman) April 10, 2020

It has no merit. https://t.co/rTJvF6HKWo — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) April 10, 2020

The idea of kissing my ass also has merit. https://t.co/evsKcBp5iH — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 10, 2020

Yeah, that's a no from me, dawg. https://t.co/8WKX7tqSzx — Brian Nichols (@BNicholsLiberty) April 10, 2020

Orwell was right… https://t.co/x79kSa2M1Z — Proud Conservative Scum (@40AcresBuilt) April 10, 2020

This has a dystopian feel to it. Americans being forced by the government to carry papers? That would set a very dangerous precedent. https://t.co/ibQF2oU548 — William Davis (@WillDavisDC) April 10, 2020

Freedom papers is a bad idea. https://t.co/37rx2NMlNI — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) April 10, 2020

Why not just issue little yellow stars that we can pin to our lapel? https://t.co/ytpftMPcDg — Joel Engel (@joelengel) April 10, 2020

K. Can we be done with this individual now? https://t.co/JsepkJxTFG — Fletch 🏌🏼‍♀️🥃 (@JBFletcher10) April 10, 2020

Fuuuuuuck that. OMG. — 🐰The 🌸 FOO 🐣 (@PolitiBunny) April 10, 2020

This is brilliant. Everyone should carry around these papers in case the government wants to see them. Or we can take anyone who won’t vaccinate and give them some kind of marker to wear. Maybe even isolate them all in one specific part of town so we know who the undesirables are https://t.co/bl83HydXUf — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 10, 2020

Let’s just say the idea Dr. Fauci’s entertaining might not be universally accepted.