The attempts to spin the coronavirus outbreak to make Republicans look as bad as possible continues, and of course Mother Jones was happy to lend a hand:

Study says Republicans aren't taking social distancing seriously (via @kdrum) https://t.co/OvTyoxHO9c — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) April 8, 2020

Mother Jones’ David Corn couldn’t suppress the urge:

Does he really want to go there?

Who knew Seattle and NYC were Republican strongholds? https://t.co/ShFuIvhmYQ — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) April 8, 2020

Yeah NYC is Trump country. — Eastern Chipmunk 🐿🐾 (@TStriatus) April 8, 2020

Kind of weird, but all the people gathered in groups in big cities that have had the worst outbreaks don't strike me as Trump voters. https://t.co/W6l2cj0G01 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 8, 2020

Now overlay that map with where Coronavirus is widespread and there's apparently no correlation…. — Connor Chad (@ConnoroftheChad) April 8, 2020

NYC is by far a Dem city. Just check out their subways. https://t.co/zLftH6HnYP — vanest (@vanest) April 8, 2020

Yes NY and NJ are full of those damn Trump voters, thank you very much. — SandyS (@SandyS121718) April 8, 2020

Seems the majority of cases and deaths are in blue states. — InMyHumbleOpinion (@IMHO1969) April 8, 2020

Yeah, all the people refusing to maintain distance around me in Chicago are Trump-voting Republicans. Jackass. https://t.co/GOuiT8uyTd — Kensington (@NYKensington) April 8, 2020

NYC…a hotbed of Trump supporters. — Allen Hurst (@Allen__Hurst) April 8, 2020

New York. New Jersey. Detroit. Chicago. New Orleans…….. — BobProbert24 (@BobProbert241) April 8, 2020

Another map that only proves that country people have to drive longer distances to get what they need. The nearest store to my house, for example, is 12 miles away. https://t.co/FKC7oqfQDZ — Stephen Smoot (@S_A_Smoot) April 8, 2020

"% change in visits" is the name of the first map.

Visits to WHAT?? The article never says. Article doesn't say much of anything, for that matter, except "conservatives bad!" https://t.co/4kVWAhbpEj pic.twitter.com/HqBjYrN4DI — Shadyhugs (@Shadyhugs) April 8, 2020

Reality doesn’t seem to matter to the media anymore — if it ever did in the first place.