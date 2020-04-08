The attempts to spin the coronavirus outbreak to make Republicans look as bad as possible continues, and of course Mother Jones was happy to lend a hand:

Mother Jones’ David Corn couldn’t suppress the urge:

Does he really want to go there?

Trending

Weird indeed.

Reality doesn’t seem to matter to the media anymore — if it ever did in the first place.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19David CornMother Jonessocial distancing