Another day has brought with it one more head-scratcher courtesy of presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden:

Joe Biden says that you can never postpone an election because it's a danger to democracy, then SECONDS LATER he accuses Wisconsin Republicans of being partisan for not postponing the election: pic.twitter.com/b6EXNMPXKM — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) April 8, 2020

And of course Chris Cuomo immediately followed up on that. Wait, no, that didn’t happen:

Imagine Cuomo asked one follow up question. — BurnerAccount (@BurnerA02499797) April 8, 2020

Nope, he just agreed and moved one — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) April 8, 2020

Shocker!

The Democratic Party's presidential front-runner ladies and gentleman… — Justur AverageJoe©️ (@JAveragejoe) April 8, 2020

He's for it, before he's against it. Sounds familiar. https://t.co/6eVcHT5hpc — Tommy ☘️ Go Irish ☘️ (@tcal1961) April 8, 2020

This is the candidate they've pinned their foolish hopes on. https://t.co/ZT8aIXKmaf — Frank Briggs (@FXBriggs63) April 8, 2020

