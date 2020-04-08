MSNBC continues to serve as one of the homes to conspiracy theorists for the anti-Trump Resistance and alternate-reality pundits who are afflicted with Stage 4 TDS (competing with CNN all the while, of course). The latest example comes from national affairs analyst John Heilemann by way of Grabien News founder Tom Elliott:

John Heilemann (@jheil): Thanks to Trump, “tens of thousands of people will die” of Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/nOEdNwuo0C — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 8, 2020

Wow. Somebody’s probably going to get thank-you cards from the PRC and World Health Organization.

Naaaw, let's not blame @WHO for ignoring Taiwan's warning on 12/31 saying they believed it to be contagious. Not for blowing off the 2 Chinese drs social media warnings in Dec. Nor blame them because they parroted China's lie of no 'evidence' of human to human contagion on 1/15. https://t.co/xv794XiDuD — D. Crandall (@twifan_nana) April 8, 2020

Ok who’s going to correct him ? Because China Lied thousands died. — Mrs.Batch❤️ (@kimlovesdisney1) April 8, 2020

Certainly nobody on MSNBC or CNN will correct him or challenge the statement.

@jheil Brokers in Panic and Fear. They want us afraid. Not gonna work. American People are too strong. [They] miscalculated — 💃🏻RedPilledLatina💃🏻 (@MJusticeinoc) April 8, 2020

How is Trump uniquely responsible for COVID-19 deaths when he is strictly following the advice of his medical experts Dr Fauci and Dr Birx? These doctors and his other experts are praised constantly for their leadership by the same people who say Trump has 'blood on his hands'. — Ted Davis (@tedsthetruth) April 8, 2020

Does this man secretly work for China? — ok (@meepstone0) April 8, 2020

By that same token, isn’t it also “Thanks to trump” that we are vastly under the hundreds of thousands to millions, that the models predicted? — Not trolling in 2020 (@OutOfKenTroll) April 8, 2020

Not that anybody at MSNBC would dare ever think of it that way.