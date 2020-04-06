The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein provided this summary of the Trump campaign’s fundraising email, with a copy of the letter below:
New trump campaign email asks for campaign contributions to help him fight coronavirus pic.twitter.com/lyrba9SAgN
— Sam Stein (@samstein) April 6, 2020
Is that what the email says? Not everybody thinks so:
Show your work.
Where does it say that? Be specific. https://t.co/6ehspRIy69
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 6, 2020
It saddens me trying to think of how many people didnt bother to read that but will go along with the tweet.
— Political Jargon (@Policaljargon) April 6, 2020
I missed that part in the email, Sam.
Can you repost it with highlight on that part?
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 6, 2020
Is it in another part of the letter that you didn't include in the tweet?
Because I don't see where the email says what you just said it says. https://t.co/vwtAgSpUQi
— RBe (@RBPundit) April 6, 2020
The Dems can always count on the media to provide them with an assist.
Where does it say that?
— QuizzicalRepub (@QuizzicalRepub) April 6, 2020
Wanted: a politics reporter for the Daily Beast. Reading comprehension not required. https://t.co/PvlgekhJSJ
— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 6, 2020
Not what it says but ok https://t.co/cyJrNxO9ZM
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 6, 2020
Nowhere in the email does it say that, Sam. https://t.co/Nty6aWPxxN
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 6, 2020
The last couple years journalists have been writing tweets/headlines that are directly refuted by the evidence in their story. They’re assuming people are too dumb and/or lazy to read the actual evidence. Please don’t be. https://t.co/qBY4MBfblX
— Corey Capone (@CoreyCapone) April 6, 2020
There’s quite an overload of “journalism” these days, and not in a good way.