The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein provided this summary of the Trump campaign’s fundraising email, with a copy of the letter below:

New trump campaign email asks for campaign contributions to help him fight coronavirus pic.twitter.com/lyrba9SAgN — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 6, 2020

Is that what the email says? Not everybody thinks so:

Show your work. Where does it say that? Be specific. https://t.co/6ehspRIy69 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 6, 2020

It saddens me trying to think of how many people didnt bother to read that but will go along with the tweet. — Political Jargon (@Policaljargon) April 6, 2020

I missed that part in the email, Sam.

Can you repost it with highlight on that part? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 6, 2020

Is it in another part of the letter that you didn't include in the tweet? Because I don't see where the email says what you just said it says. https://t.co/vwtAgSpUQi — RBe (@RBPundit) April 6, 2020

The Dems can always count on the media to provide them with an assist.

Where does it say that? — QuizzicalRepub (@QuizzicalRepub) April 6, 2020

Wanted: a politics reporter for the Daily Beast. Reading comprehension not required. https://t.co/PvlgekhJSJ — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 6, 2020

Not what it says but ok https://t.co/cyJrNxO9ZM — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 6, 2020

Nowhere in the email does it say that, Sam. https://t.co/Nty6aWPxxN — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 6, 2020

The last couple years journalists have been writing tweets/headlines that are directly refuted by the evidence in their story. They’re assuming people are too dumb and/or lazy to read the actual evidence. Please don’t be. https://t.co/qBY4MBfblX — Corey Capone (@CoreyCapone) April 6, 2020

There’s quite an overload of “journalism” these days, and not in a good way.