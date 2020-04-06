The coronavirus outbreak has brought with it a number of shot/chasers featuring fast one-eighties from journalists and pundits, and here’s another to add to the list:
How👏are👏you👏people👏even👏real👏lol👏
— neontaster (@neontaster) April 6, 2020
The shot, with Frum criticizing President Trump for referring to coronavirus as the “invisible enemy”:
We are learning much about the Invisible Enemy. It is tough and smart, but we are tougher and smarter!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2020
The virus is not an enemy. It does not care about us at all.
This isn't a war. Military analogies are at best ludicrously incongruous, at worst dangerously false.
— David Frum (@davidfrum) April 5, 2020
And the chaser from a couple weeks ago:
On present trajectory, by April 12 Coronavirus will have killed more Americans than died in the Korean War. https://t.co/aKmhgABzAo
— David Frum (@davidfrum) March 24, 2020
LOL.
Not even two weeks ago
— Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) April 6, 2020
— Bronze Age Dad (@Aestheticgoon) April 6, 2020
The opinions of pundits in the era of Trump can turn on a dime.
Ludicrously incongruous indeed.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 6, 2020
Gotta love our great media! 👇🏼
— Michael Pierce (@MichaelMPierce) April 6, 2020
They're so stupid it's baffling
— Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) April 6, 2020
They will literally fold themselves in half to dunk on Orange Man Drumpf.
— 1LSU TIGERS NATIONAL CHAMPIONS (@maxtoscano1) April 6, 2020
And they prove it every single day.
***
