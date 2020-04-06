The coronavirus outbreak has brought with it a number of shot/chasers featuring fast one-eighties from journalists and pundits, and here’s another to add to the list:

The shot, with Frum criticizing President Trump for referring to coronavirus as the “invisible enemy”:

We are learning much about the Invisible Enemy. It is tough and smart, but we are tougher and smarter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2020

The virus is not an enemy. It does not care about us at all. This isn't a war. Military analogies are at best ludicrously incongruous, at worst dangerously false. — David Frum (@davidfrum) April 5, 2020

And the chaser from a couple weeks ago:

On present trajectory, by April 12 Coronavirus will have killed more Americans than died in the Korean War. https://t.co/aKmhgABzAo — David Frum (@davidfrum) March 24, 2020

LOL.

Not even two weeks ago https://t.co/b64qU78UY8 — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) April 6, 2020

The opinions of pundits in the era of Trump can turn on a dime.

Ludicrously incongruous indeed. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 6, 2020

Gotta love our great media! 👇🏼 https://t.co/Hxvj2Tyrxk — Michael Pierce (@MichaelMPierce) April 6, 2020

They’re so stupid it’s baffling https://t.co/1hxE2KNHRk — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) April 6, 2020

They will literally fold themselves in half to dunk on Orange Man Drumpf. https://t.co/kel1f540mq — 1LSU TIGERS NATIONAL CHAMPIONS (@maxtoscano1) April 6, 2020

And they prove it every single day.

***

