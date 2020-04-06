The coronavirus outbreak has brought with it a number of shot/chasers featuring fast one-eighties from journalists and pundits, and here’s another to add to the list:

The shot, with Frum criticizing President Trump for referring to coronavirus as the “invisible enemy”:

Trending

And the chaser from a couple weeks ago:

LOL.

The opinions of pundits in the era of Trump can turn on a dime.

And they prove it every single day.

***

Related:

‘This is embarrassing’: Virologist fact-checks David Frum after he attempts to dunk on President Trump

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19David FrumDonald Trump