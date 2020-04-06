President Trump and his coronavirus task force give briefings on a daily basis, and the most recent press conference brought with it another example of White House press corps brilliance:

The time-honored adage is “there’s no such thing as a dumb question” but sometimes we’re not so sure about that.

Hey, if it makes Trump look bad maybe the lib media wouldn’t mind it so much.

But at least the virus would be stopped in its tracks. *Eye roll*

Proposed new rule:

Maybe that’s not a bad idea.

