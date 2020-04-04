Everybody knows that the media and Democrats will look for any and every way to try to make President Trump look bad, but retroactive examples in the face on unforeseen emergencies now take the cake. Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler helped forge that new media path:

Line from Trump's State of the Union address that did not age well: "“Incredibly, the average unemployment rate under my administration is lower than any administration in the history of our country.” — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 4, 2020

Oh, is THIS how the game’s going to be played now?

Washington Post is now excited that people have lost their jobs, and you clowns actually wonder why the public doesn't trust or even like you fools? — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) April 4, 2020

Yeah, there’s that. But Kessler explained further:

As we noted in our fact check at the time: "This is worth fact-checking because the average over three years is hardly comparable to a four- or eight-year average for other presidents." Imagine what the average will end up by the conclusion of Trump's term. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 4, 2020

This is an example of how manipulated stats can backfire on politicians. You shouldn't be comparing yourself to full-term presidents before your term is up. Things can happen that make such claims appear foolish in retrospect. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 4, 2020

It’s also an example of how it’s foolhardy for any president to brag about the state of the economy on their watch. They have little to do with broad economic trends, good or bad. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 4, 2020

However, the explanation didn’t really help much, because there was a tsunami of reaction slamming yet another example of shameless media spin:

Better give Trump like 35 Pinocchios for not being able to see the future at the very beginning of February when China was lying to the world about how contagious and deadly the coronavirus is. https://t.co/z6t42HhWlp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 4, 2020

The press never took this kind of approach with Obama, right? (That’s a rhetorical question — also see “If you like your plan you can keep it”).

Journos: Why do people hate us and call us dishonest? Also Journos: https://t.co/13wiF4LvoT — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 4, 2020

There have definitely not been any important events since then. https://t.co/Nk8ETByQJf — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 4, 2020

They're so gleeful that a virus is killing and forcing a bunch of people into unemployment so they can go back and get a dunk on trump https://t.co/KDyikPEfcg — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) April 5, 2020

Remember, the media IS NOT BIASED Never forget that! https://t.co/WXFUkMRKCj — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) April 4, 2020

I wonder what happened between then and now. I'll have to check to see if there is any important news. Seriously, @GlennKesslerWP your profession polls at 22% approval. Prostitutes, people who sell drugs to kids, and sexually transmitted diseases poll higher. https://t.co/qOurzzVhf3 — Here comes Ordy Cottontail! (@OrdyPackard) April 5, 2020

Nevermind the once-in-a-century global pandemic https://t.co/ISGTQX05ul — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 4, 2020

What really won’t age well is the barely hidden glee from journalists at pandemic-driven death and economic destruction because they think it hurts a politician they don’t like. https://t.co/RiVR8ClURL — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 4, 2020

It's like these media people are freezing to death and actively burning their credibility in a futile attempt to stay warm. https://t.co/wdZECeEtwx — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 4, 2020

Seriously? The media implores people to stay at home and be content with no longer having a job as we weather this storm, slams governors who don't follow along, and now that same media dunks on Trump for the unemployment rate? Disgusting. https://t.co/jw18GtR8zU — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) April 4, 2020

So, this is what is going on with Dems right now. Using a world wide pandemic to gloat. You're a POS. https://t.co/YCnZPVZt8s — Michael Keyes (@michaelkeyes) April 4, 2020

Also important to note that on February 4th, he didn't offer yesterday's lottery numbers. https://t.co/HfXoOo0GUv — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 4, 2020

Leftist slobs like @GlennKesslerWP want you to go broke and then die simply because their Memaw @HillaryClinton sucked so bad at running for President. https://t.co/6SxLmySvlJ — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 4, 2020

It's a mystery why the media is one of the most reviled institutions in the United States. H/t @arikarikari. https://t.co/Q8FvFxkvTA — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 4, 2020

Wow man, you got him. Unemployment went up big time post-address when the country was suddenly stricken by an historic global pandemic. https://t.co/J8KglFlexI — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 4, 2020

This is gross and puts off a vibe that journalists are reveling in the schadenfreude https://t.co/QADoY3egNJ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 4, 2020

Too bad journo-dunks on Trump don't cure the virus. https://t.co/l8diUC7irG — jon gabriel (@exjon) April 4, 2020

If they did that would be the only contribution they’ve made to improve the situation.

Glenn is actively working on Trump's re-election campaign. https://t.co/gdJv1f8G3S — Free Indeed SiggmaK (@Siggmak) April 4, 2020

This tweet is an in-kind contribution to Trump's reelection campaign https://t.co/dRRvmRAZXX — Akiva Cohen (@AkivaMCohen) April 5, 2020

Does the media realize what they’re doing? Apparently not.