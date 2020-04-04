If you’re keeping score at home, here’s another take to add to the pile of defenses of China as the coronavirus pandemic continues:

Hold the outrage. Wet markets are a healthy alternative to supermarkets, @davidfickling writes (via @bopinion) https://t.co/9BoCdjjDqg — Bloomberg Economics (@economics) April 4, 2020

That take is so hot that spontaneous combustion is imminent:

How much did CCP pay you to write this? https://t.co/rlhNVnm9oz — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 4, 2020

The Chinese regime must be heartened by all the support they’ve received from so many in the U.S. at this critical moment in time.

Did the Coronavirus write this? https://t.co/ttX2K0F1UF — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) April 4, 2020

I have no words for your bullshit. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 4, 2020

I’m not gonna click on your bait, but if COVID came from a wet market, how is that healthy? Does anyone read these headlines out loud before publishing them? — JayJay (@tantrumblue1) April 4, 2020

Same people who think wet markets are good will shut down lemonade stands and grandma selling baked goods at a farmers market. — T Bradley (@TBradleyNC) April 4, 2020

This is substantially stupid. This is the dumbest headline ever. https://t.co/TBMNGqKauT — 1LSU TIGERS NATIONAL CHAMPIONS (@maxtoscano1) April 4, 2020

You can’t make this stuff up.