There are some celebs who really know how to stay relatable at times like these, and those who have a little harder time doing so. Here’s one that leans more to the latter:

Gwyneth Paltrow hints she's sexually frustrated in isolation as she talks to intimacy coach with husband Bradhttps://t.co/1n3CKGFB62 pic.twitter.com/lztI6TUJp2 — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 3, 2020

Kirstie Alley’s focused on different things:

Yeah ummmm about that… I was crying last night because of the economy for people who are REALLY suffering to stay afloat and you know … all the sick and dying people …but ok ok https://t.co/XExaJ8pwEe — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) April 3, 2020

Hey, everybody handles it differently!

Lol. People have had businesses closed for over 2 weeks, but I had no idea Gwyneth was also suffering. This is truly a horrendous virus. — Justin (@DimWittyNYC) April 3, 2020

Thank you. At least some stars get it. — Chris (@supralaps1517) April 3, 2020

Where would somebody even find an “intimacy coach”? Asking for a friend.