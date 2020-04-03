There are some celebs who really know how to stay relatable at times like these, and those who have a little harder time doing so. Here’s one that leans more to the latter:

Kirstie Alley’s focused on different things:

Trending

Hey, everybody handles it differently!

Where would somebody even find an “intimacy coach”? Asking for a friend.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19gwyneth paltrowkirstie alley