There are some celebs who really know how to stay relatable at times like these, and those who have a little harder time doing so. Here’s one that leans more to the latter:
Gwyneth Paltrow hints she's sexually frustrated in isolation as she talks to intimacy coach with husband Bradhttps://t.co/1n3CKGFB62 pic.twitter.com/lztI6TUJp2
— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 3, 2020
Kirstie Alley’s focused on different things:
Yeah ummmm about that… I was crying last night because of the economy for people who are REALLY suffering to stay afloat and you know … all the sick and dying people …but ok ok https://t.co/XExaJ8pwEe
— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) April 3, 2020
Hey, everybody handles it differently!
Lol. People have had businesses closed for over 2 weeks, but I had no idea Gwyneth was also suffering. This is truly a horrendous virus.
— Justin (@DimWittyNYC) April 3, 2020
Thank you. At least some stars get it.
— Chris (@supralaps1517) April 3, 2020
Where would somebody even find an “intimacy coach”? Asking for a friend.