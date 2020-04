So it’s official:

Proponents of Super Big Government™ are certainly looking for some prime opportunities amid the coronavirus outbreak. Case-in-point:

Google launching tool that will publicly track people's movements, allowing health officials to check whether their communities are abiding by social-distancing measures. https://t.co/pbtrUqAVmP — ABC News (@ABC) April 3, 2020

What could possibly go wrong? Let’s just say that news isn’t getting rave reviews:

And I’m sure when the crisis has passed, google and the government will totally not use this tool anymore forever. https://t.co/s627jXyK3o — Megawatt Herb Drench (@mdrache) April 3, 2020

Nope, no thank you https://t.co/fql1Qph93I — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 3, 2020

Once they start this, it’ll never stop. — FOX 🇺🇸 (@Maximum_Pwr) April 3, 2020

Is the tool precise enough to tell if people are within 6 feet of each other? This is bullshit, it's not about social distancing, it's about the government having an excuse to track all citizens. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) April 3, 2020

Do you want a revolution? Because this is how you get a revolution. https://t.co/rkjrD2cSTD — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) April 3, 2020

Nope nope nope nope nope. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 3, 2020

If it helps, they've probably been doing this all along. That said… *launches phone into the sun* — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) April 3, 2020

This scares me a lot more than the virus ever has. https://t.co/xgBFNi4dcj — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) April 3, 2020

Government no longer inching its way into your homes! They are now taking giant steps! — Shenrich (@Shenrich1) April 3, 2020

This is definitely not a terrible terrible idea that we'll agree to during a crisis-induced panic and then it will just never go away https://t.co/Bxe3DDqYwv — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 3, 2020

I’m all for the social distancing and staying in as much as possible, but this is just too much. — John Culkin (@theculkineffect) April 3, 2020

This is NOT OK people! At some point we are going to have to stand up and say no more. https://t.co/nP7WMRs5Gd — Low&Slow (@ClaudesBBQ) April 3, 2020

Are you good with fascism, ABC? — Jodi McPhee Giddings (@JodiGiddings) April 3, 2020

K…I'll just leave my phone at home. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/q1lnTGCxk3 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 3, 2020

Um…..this ain’t good. — Everything Is Stupid (@laura_Co_9) April 3, 2020

The real crisis is how much power the government has seized the past few weeks. https://t.co/aERee9KBsZ — Ezra (@EzraCeleste) April 3, 2020

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg of all the backlash.