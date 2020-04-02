People in the U.S. and around the entire planet have plenty to think about with the coronavirus pandemic going on, but the United Nations doesn’t want people to forget about what they consider of the utmost long-term importance:

While #COVID19 is “the most urgent threat facing humanity today…we cannot forget that #ClimateChange is the biggest threat facing humanity over the long term”, @UN Climate Change @UNFCCC chief @PEspinosaC said on Wednesday.https://t.co/Ypf6cxJ3sP — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) April 2, 2020

Just when you thought the U.N. couldn’t get more shameless.

During a global pandemic, the UN still urges us to believe in the most massive scientific fraud in human history. https://t.co/cptqr9UOWy — Tom Nelson (@tan123) April 2, 2020

Everyone’s getting a preview of our existence should governments follow through with your proposals. Sorry, I’ll pass. — Peter Gaudiuso (@PeterNY15) April 2, 2020

So will we.