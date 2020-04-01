As we told you earlier today, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough’s claim that everybody except Trump “saw this coming in early January” made Obamacare architect and Biden adviser Ezekiel Emanuel nod in agreement. Scarborough’s claim collided head-on with a statement from the World Health Organization in early January:

So it’s confirmed:

Trending

They sure do. Check out what Emanuel was saying in late January, the time when “everyone saw this coming” except Trump, according to Scarborough while Emanuel nodded in agreement (video via @phillyrich1):


And now they’re going to insist on living in an alternate reality where Democrats were sounding loud warnings about this as far back as early to mid-January and it’s Trump’s fault now? Unreal.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Joe BidenZeke Emanuel