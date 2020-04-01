As we told you earlier today, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough’s claim that everybody except Trump “saw this coming in early January” made Obamacare architect and Biden adviser Ezekiel Emanuel nod in agreement. Scarborough’s claim collided head-on with a statement from the World Health Organization in early January:

Scarborough on Trump and the Coronavirus: Unlike him, “Everybody saw this coming in early January” pic.twitter.com/rB2ZZNgzb6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 1, 2020

So it’s confirmed:

They just make things up. https://t.co/v7RC5QSyS9 — Add your name (@corrcomm) April 1, 2020

They sure do. Check out what Emanuel was saying in late January, the time when “everyone saw this coming” except Trump, according to Scarborough while Emanuel nodded in agreement (video via @phillyrich1):

SHOCK VIDEO: BIDEN ADVISOR ZEKE EMANUEL (1/29)https://t.co/m0opuqMe7J -Coronavirus is very unlikely to be severe

-Refers to Admin's response as "histrionic"

-Compares virus to the flu

-Chance of getting it is low

-Blames China

-Hard to figure out what the right measure is pic.twitter.com/GiwG02AxBj — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) April 1, 2020





Here you go ANYONE IN THE MEDIA. https://t.co/V0ZDUqFF9d — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) April 1, 2020

And now they’re going to insist on living in an alternate reality where Democrats were sounding loud warnings about this as far back as early to mid-January and it’s Trump’s fault now? Unreal.